KASHMIRI JOURNALIST FAHAD SHAH RELEASED AFTER SPENDING NEARLY TWO YEARS IN JAIL

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah who was in jail for the last around two years on terror charges was released from Kot Balwal jail in Jammu after the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir High Court struck down his detention. The High Court quashed his detention under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA) on Nov 17.

Shah was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in February, 2022 for his alleged "uploading of anti-national content on social media." In a statement issued by the police at the time of Shah's arrest, police had said, "It was reliably learned by Pulwama Police that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order”.

"It was also learned that these Facebook users are uploading such posts which tantamount to glorifying the militant activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country,” police had added in the statement. But the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir while quashing Shah's detention said that the case invoked against Shah “collide(s) head long with the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution.”