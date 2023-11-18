KASHMIRI JOURNALIST AHMER KHAN WINS MARTIN ADLER PRIZE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahmer Khan, an independent multimedia journalist from Kashmir, has received the Martin Adler Prize from the Rory Peck Trust in London. The Emmy-nominated journalist, with a focus on South Asia, won the award for his work on migration, human rights, religion, social and political and humanitarian crises in the region.

During the award ceremony, Ahmer's work was praised by the jury. Sarry Fitton, Director of TV and Film Projects at Secret Compass said, "We relished Ahmer Khan's brief show of attention. He has demonstrated a wide spectrum of skill in telling stories with warmth and compassion. He has written narratives about people who were voiceless."

The Martin Adler Prize Jury defined Khan's work as "fearless reporting at its best". “Ahmer Khan’s journalism sheds light on some of the toughest and most heated issues in India, while his writing shows impact and sensitivity. He tackled one of the most difficult stories in one of the most difficult places. It’s fearless reporting at its best," the Jury said.

Ahmer, meanwhile, expressed his excitement on 'X' (formerly Twitter). “Super stoked to have been awarded ‘Martin Adler Prize’ for 2023 at BAFTA by the Rory Peck Trust last night in London. I would like to dedicate this win to the brave journalists working in Gaza who, in the line of duty, sacrificed their lives for journalism,” Ahmer said.

Ahmer Khan is an independent multimedia journalist from Kashmir who specialises in South Asia. He reports on human rights, religion, migration, humanitarian issues, and political and social unrest in the area. He has reported for several international media organisations from India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.