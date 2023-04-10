Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): He may be just 10-years-old, yet this Kashmiri boy Momin Ishaq developed a solution to make poultry business cheaper. Ishaq, a resident of Guffan village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir designed a low cost egg incubator after dedicated efforts over two years.

My fascination with the abundance of colored chicks in the market sparked my interest in creating an egg incubator, Momin said. Studying in second grade of Government High School in Munad, Momin said that he wanted to support the small scale farmers and local poultry business and hence he designed this egg incubator which will provide a regulated environment for hatching eggs. This egg incubator is both economical and efficient.

Speaking to the media, Momin said, "I used to rear desi chickens, but they weren't hatching eggs. To solve this, I started working on creating a low cost egg incubator. It took almost two years to complete this incubator. An incubator is usually large in size which enables hens to hatch eggs and also maintains suitable temperature for chicks to brood, but the incubator that I have designed is a portable one."

I started looking for ways to make an incubator. I took help from YouTube and watched several videos on how to make an incubator. I worked for almost two years to create a low cost egg incubator which is economical and efficient, Momin said. Inspired by late former President APJ Kalam, the second grader aspires to design more innovative devices which will make the entire country proud of his achievements.

Mohd Ishaq Teli, Momin's father said, "I am very proud of my son. He has successfully made an egg incubator which will help local poultry business and small scale farmers to grow. He has worked hard on making this incubator for more than two years. I am a daily wage earner but I managed to save enough to purchase an inverter battery which helped my son in making his project. We need to support our children who aspire to do something for the society."