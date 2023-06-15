KASHMIRI BOLLYWOOD ACTOR MIR SARWAR FORAYS INTO MARATHI FILM INDUSTRY PLAYS ANTAGONIST BEHLOL KHAN IN RAAV RAMBHA

SRINAGAR (J&K): Mir Sarwar, a Kashmiri actor best known for his memorable roles in Bollywood movies like Kesari, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Jolly LLB 2, does not want to be in his comfort zone and has already forayed into the Marathi film industry. Sarwar, who has worked in films like Dishoom, Sher Shah, Mission Majnu, and Phantom is the main antagonist in recently released Marathi film 'Raav Rambha' opposite Ashok Samarth.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Sarwar, is challenging himself and wants to work on a project in which he will get the opportunity to portray nine different characters. "There are still enough dreams left. Like Kamal Haasan and Sanjeev Kumar, I wish to play more than nine roles in a single movie. I have a few more movies in the works that will be out shortly," Sarwar told ETV Bharat from Mumbai.

Pertinently, Sanjeev Kumar appeared in nine different roles in the 1974 film "Naya Din Nai Raat". In this movie, Kumar portrays several different characters, including a wealthy cigar-smoking widower, an alcoholic who frequently frequents the brothel in quest of love, an elderly psychiatrist, a fugitive, a bogus godman, a leper, a theatre artist, a daring hunter, and the heroine's boyfriend.

In contrast, Kamal Haasan played ten characters in the 2008 film Dasavathaaram. Haasan portrays a Sikh, a priest, George W. Bush, an old woman, and six other characters in this movie. Over his foray into the Marathi film industry, Sarwar said, that 'Raav Rambha' is his first Marathi film in which he portrays the character of Behlol Khan in the Shivaji-Maratha era.

“The film reviewers were thrilled with my performance, and everyone is complimenting me. I've previously worked on films in Hindi, Telugu, Bojhpuri, Punjabi, and Kashmiri. I also worked with Hollywood star Jackie Chan on the movie Vanguard,” Sarwar said. While recounting his experience during the film's shooting, he said, "There's a moment when a snake bites on my tongue; there wasn't any real snake; you simply had to imagine, and then had to perform. It was really fascinating."

Sarwar claims that after the release of the film "'Raav Rambha' ," which is written and directed by Anup Jagdale and produced by Shashikant Pawar, he has had several offers from the Marathi film industry. Recently released and well-liked were Sarwar's Bollywood movies such as IB71 with Vidyut Jamwal, Hunter with Sunil Shetty, and Taj web series with Naseeruddin Shah.

The learning process is ongoing, and if you believe you can master everything, you're mistaken, according to Sarwar. To learn something, you need to be the person with the least amount of prior knowledge in the room, he said. "The things you have learnt will always be useful, but beauty will last you for a fixed time.

Theater is crucial because it enhances expressiveness and pronunciation," he added. Sarwar said he constantly tries to get production houses to Kashmir for shooting of movies. “The local community and the people of Kashmir benefit from this. But the actors here should also work on themselves. Take care of yourself and maintain fitness," he said.