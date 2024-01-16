KASHMIR VALLEY WEAK WESTERN DISTURBANCE EXPECTED TO BRING ABOUT LIGHT SNOWFALL

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a recent weather update from the Indian Meteorological Department in Srinagar on Tuesday evening, it has been revealed that a weak Western Disturbance is expected to bring about light snowfall in select areas of the higher reaches within the next 24 hours.

While the development is noteworthy, meteorologists suggest that the overall impact is not expected to be significant, and dry weather is anticipated to persist across the region.

The meteorological department's forecast highlights the possibility of scattered light snowfall in specific higher-altitude regions of the Kashmir Valley, bringing a picturesque touch to the landscape. However, officials emphasise that this occurrence is part of the natural variability in weather patterns and does not indicate a major weather event.

Day temperatures are expected to remain notably above the normal levels, with a range of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius higher than the seasonal average. This mild temperature anomaly is forecasted to persist over the next several days, contributing to relatively warmer daytime conditions.