KASHMIR TADA COURT DENIES BAIL TO 10 PERSONS ACCUSED OF REVIVING SEPARATISM IN VALLEY

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Srinagar on Monday denied bail plea of ten persons linked to the Hurriyat and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), sources said. All of them have already been under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), on charges of trying to revive separatism in Kashmir.

On July 10, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo, Shams u Din Rehmani, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat, Khurshid Ah Bhat, Shabir Ah Dar, Sajad Hussain Gul, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Parray Hassan Firdous, and Sohail Ahmad Mir were among those who were detained by police from a restaurant in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area.

Soon after the arrests of the accused, the police had claimed that the arrested persons and others were planning to revive separatist organisations (JKLF and APHC) on the directions of their Pakistan-based handlers. "A Search was conducted on the basis of credible information about the meeting of some ex-terrorists of JKLF and erstwhile separatists in a hotel in Srinagar.

They were brought to Kothibagh Police Station for verification. Inquiry has started, prima facie it came out that they were planning to revive JKLF and Hurriyat Conference," Srinagar police had said in a post on X. “Initial investigation has also revealed that they were in touch with entities based abroad, few of them were members of many groups that propagate secessionism like Kashmir Global Council headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF,” a police spokesman said.