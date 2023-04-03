Kupwara: In a shocking development, the father of a 7-year-old girl whose throat slit body was found outside her residence in Khurhama Zab area of Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara district last week, has confessed to the crime, police said on Monday.

The girl’s body was found in a shed just 30 metres away from her residence on Wednesday night. The incident has led to protests in the area, sending shockwaves across the valley and sparked outrage from various sections of society with many demanding strict action against the accused. Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Yougal Manhas while speaking to reporters here, said that the father was taken into police custody for questioning after the girl's body was found.

"During interrogation, he confessed to the gruesome crime. The knife which was used in the crime was also recovered from him," he said. He further said that the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the law and are currently investigating the matter. Police are further investigating the case and probing the accused over the exact motive that led to him carrying out the gruesome crime.

On the day the body was found, another crime involving a man killing his mother was reported from the nearby Baramulla district in north Kashmir. The accused Showkat Ahmad Ganai, 28, a driver by profession, who was allegedly addicted to drugs was arrested for allegedly strangulating his 70-year-old mother Asha Begum to death at Dangerpora in Sopore area of Baramulla. The accused, according to police, confessed to the crime but didn’t specify any cause.

