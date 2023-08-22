Kashmir prepares for upcoming apple season as climate concerns linger

Srinagar: A bumper apple crop is expected this year in Kashmir Valley leading to calls from fruit growers for setting up more controlled atmosphere stores to ensure the availability of the fruit in the markets for a longer period.

Shafiqa Khalid, Deputy Director of Department of Horticulture said this year they are expecting 21 lakh metric tonnes of Apple production from Kashmir. "Horticulture is the backbone of the economy and apple plays a major role. About 80-85 % of India's apple production comes from Kashmir. Kashmir is called the fruit bowl of India. Last year, we had about 20 lakh metric tonnes production of apples. This year, we are expecting 21 lakh metric tonnes," said Khalid.

The demand for controlled atmosphere stores is getting louder as a substantial part of last year's apple production was wasted due to the frequent closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway. "Compared to the past 5-7 years, this year's yield and size of the apples are far better. The crops this year were of superior quality, as a result of our hard work. The colour of the apples this time is good, and the size this year is great," said Hiralal, an orchardist.

However, the organisation of fruit growers and dealers feels that the yield might not be that high, but people are hopeful of a better price as the erratic weather in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has destroyed the crops in these two hill states.

"I think this is not a bumper crop. In my opinion, this is not a good thing. I don't think there was a proper survey done. From our reports of different regions this year, the crops were growing fine however they were ruined. Minimum 40% has come in 2nd, 3rd or 4th category," said Bashir Ahmad Basheer, president, Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association.

While government officials and industry might not be on the same page regarding the expected yield this year, the technical staff at the Directorate of Horticulture feel that the introduction of new varieties has ensured a higher yield compared to indigenous varieties.

Mohammad Amin Bhat, Technical officer at the Directorate of Horticulture said: "Under the rejuvenation, we will offer the already existing traditional orchards, we are going to offer them- through this holistic agricultural development plan. Secondly, we are replanting new varieties in those very orchards. Today, at this period of time, through this traditional orchard system we are getting only 12 metrics tonnes per hectare. Now through holistic plantation, we can get up to 60 metric tonnes per hectare."

As much as 70 per cent of Kashmir's population is directly or indirectly dependent on horticulture, mainly on apple cultivation. Various varieties of apples are grown in sample fields before being introduced to farmers for cultivation. Mohammad Shafi Dar, Senior Horticulturist, Directorate of Horticulture said: "First we plant the varieties here before we introduce them to the farmers. We first check the quality, size, taste, colour and more here and then we give it to the farmers with information on which ones would give them a higher yield of better quality."

Nearly 1.60 lakh hectares of land is under apple cultivation in Kashmir, and the government is helping the farmers through various schemes by providing machinery at subsidised rates for maintaining apple orchards. (PTI)

