KASHMIR POLICE ISSUES ADVISORY AGAINST SUSPICIOUS ISD NUMBERS SPREADING RUMOURS ABOUT UPCOMING G20 MEET IN SRINAGAR

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of the upcomign G20 meet in the valley, Kashmir Police has issued an advisory against some suspicious ISD mobile numbers allegedly spreading rumours against the upcoming high profile meeting. A Kashmir Police spokesman on Friday said that the general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the numbers +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134 ,+44 7418 343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers “which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G 20 event”.

The police spokesman while quoting ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that these numbers are spreading “anti national messages/propaganda” asking the general public to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any of such suspicious call. “Citizens are requested that sll such calls may be reported to Police.

Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance into this and investigations is going on,” the police spokesman said. “Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she may contact Cyber Police station Kashmir or nearest Police Station,” it added. The advisory comes amid heightened security in Jammu and Kashmir especially Kashmir valley ahead of the upcoming G20 meeting in Srinagar.

The G20 meeting is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from May 22-24. As already reported by ETV Bharat, commandos have been deployed in city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar and around the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake even as marine commandos (MARCOS) have been deployed for patrolling in the Dal lake as part of the security drills.

As an additional measure, many schools in Srinagar city around the venue of the meeting have been ordered to stay closed from Tuesday, while others have been instructed to remain closed starting on Wednesday till the conclusion of the G20 conference.