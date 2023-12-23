'Kashmir is heaven and we loved to be here': J&K saw record tourist arrivals in 2023

Srinagar: The year 2023 proved to be a particularly good year for the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir with a record arrival of over 2 crore tourists.

"So, 2023 has been one of the most phenomenal years in terms of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. By the 7th of December this year, we already crossed the figure of 2 crore (tourist arrivals). Last year, we reached 1.88 crore. This year, we have breached that figure and I am expecting by 31st December, that figure will be crossed in a big way," Secretary Tourism Syed Abid said.

According to the J&K tourism department, the Union Territory witnessed a surge in foreign tourist arrivals in 2023. A large part of those arrivals was due to several G20 events being hosted across the erstwhile state, including in Srinagar.

"In terms of foreign tourist arrivals, this is a very positive trend after many decades. It has provided a massive fillip to the local economy. Now you know that tourism contributes somewhere around 7.3 percent of our GSDP, in the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. And close to around 2.2 million jobs directly and indirectly," Abid said.

According to the Tourism Department, the promotion of rural, remote, and relatively lesser-known tourist destinations also contributed to the tourist boom in 2023. "One of the most important factors that the government has done is that border tourism is being promoted in a big way. So, we have a long LoC and you are aware that a lot of people are now venturing into these areas with the active support of the army and the tourism department. And one of the core focus areas has also been to provide tourists with a pleasurable experience. We have a lot of pilgrim tourism this year. We have a lot of experience in rural tourism," he said.

Officials in the Tourism Department state that the government promoted as many as 75 offbeat destinations in the Union Territory, to mark 75 years of India's independence. "Some of these include, Bhaderwah, Doodhpathri, Yousmarg, Verinag, Lolab, Bangus, Basholi and other destinations across J&K, including Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and so on," they said

Another reason for the visitor boom has been the warm hospitality tourists experience in Kashmir. Almost universally, visitors to the Union Territory express the feeling of having enjoyed a unique and unforgettable experience during their visits. "It's truly heaven. I have been to Switzerland. To be frank, it is comparable and you can truly say Kashmir is like Switzerland for India, definitely," said Asif Mehdi, a tourist from Mumbai.

Sneha, another tourist from Mumbai said she loved being in Kashmir. "It is said that Kashmir is the heaven of India and we are in heaven. We felt that way. ," she said. Asked what places she visited, Sneha said: "Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar and Sonamarg. I enjoyed all the places but the best of all was Sonamarg.”

In addition to horticulture, the tourism industry forms the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy according to industry experts. Farooq Kuthoo, a Travel Agent & Executive Committee Member, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said G20 sent a positive message across the globe.

"This year we've had a record number of tourists visiting the Valley, both within the country as well as abroad. We've had a good footfall of foreign tourists also. After the G20 summit, a strong and positive message was sent across the globe." Stakeholders express optimism about 2024 being another record-breaking year for the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. (With PTI inputs)