Srinagar (J&K): Kashmir valley saw a decrease in the number of recorded human-wildlife conflict-related fatalities in 2023 as compared to the preceding years. The Department of Wildlife Protection, Jammu & Kashmir reports that in contrast to 13 in 2022–2023, just nine people died in the current year.

"In the last three years, 329 people have been injured and 32 people have died in fatal attacks by wild animals. Nine people have been killed and 136 have been injured in attacks by Himalayan Black Bears and Leopards in 2023 till now. Both of these are endangered animals," Altaf Hussain, the Central Wildlife Warden, told ETV Bharat on phone.

He further said, "More such incidents could surface while this fiscal year is still ongoing. That being said, there are actually less incidents of confrontation between people and wildlife in the region. There were ten fatalities and seventy-five injuries due to attacks by wild animals between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. Similarly, from April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, 118 people were hurt and 13 people lost their lives. What's interesting is that, from April 1, 2023 to December 6, 2023, four fewer people died than in prior years. Our ability to reduce casualties is something we all must be proud of."

Kashmir: Human - Wildlife Conflict cases in 2023

Highlighting the efforts of the department, he said, "I think that those who reside in high-risk locations or near woods strictly adhere to safety regulations. The dread of the Wildlife Act and the awareness campaigns have both paid off, since there has been a decline in the number of people dying as a result of conflicts between humans and wildlife."

"When reports of sightings of common leopards, Himalayan Black Bears, or any other animal are received, our rescue teams also respond right away. For proper animal rescue while following standard operating procedures, they often have to set up camp in the area for several days. Door-to-door awareness campaigns are also conducted in the region by the personnel during such rescue operations. This gave us fruitful outcomes," he added.

Speaking about human-wildlife conflict in the region, he said, "I'm not suggesting there are no longer conflicts between people and wildlife in the region. Since 2006, this conflict in Kashmir has claimed the lives of almost 250 humans and injured 3,000 more. The number of these attacks has sharply increased, especially in North Kashmir. The primary cause of the conflict is human interference with natural habitats. This interference has existed from the beginning of time, when there were more natural places and less people."

"Not every contact can be classified as a conflict, and there have been instances where wild animals have appeared in human areas and been given labels that do not accurately reflect their true nature. Without endangering anybody or anything, the animals frequently retreat to their original passageways when they detect activity. Numerous wild creatures have evolved to survive in areas where humans predominate, including brown bears, black bears, and leopards," Hussain said.

Although they were originally thought to be territorial, data seem to indicate that leopards are no longer so, Hussain said, adding, "Leopards are not just found in forests now. Due to these changes, they frequently move to areas where they may obtain some food and shelter. They consider dogs to be their primary food source, and they have made it a routine to feed and breed dogs in cities. For that reason, the department has set up 22 round-the-clock rescue control rooms around the Kashmir landscapes.

Interestingly, official data from 2011 to 2020 revealed that 44 leopard deaths were natural or caused by human attacks, while four more were killed with government approval. In addition, the government provides up to Rs 3 lakh in ex-gratia assistance in the event that the victim passes away or becomes permanently disabled. In other situations, the compensation ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 300,000, based on the type and severity of the harm. According to officials, victims of conflicts between humans and animals between 2006 and 2022 got grants totaling Rs 10 crore.