KASHMIR CALLIGRAPHER SAIQA RASHEED ENGINEERING EXPRESSIVE ART

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In the quaint suburb of Wanbal (Rawalpora, nestled in the outskirts of Srinagar, resides a unique artist who transcends the conventional boundaries of expression. Meet Saiqa Rasheed, a seasoned engineer by profession, yet renowned for her exquisite calligraphy that paints narratives with colors rather than words.

Saiqa's artistic journey is distinctive, as she navigates the realms of calligraphy without formal training, relying solely on her innate passion and love for the art. While her weekdays are occupied with engineering endeavors, it is in the strokes of her brush that Saiqa finds a canvas to articulate her observations and thoughts in a mesmerizing form.

Not confined to mere aesthetic pursuits, Saiqa's calligraphy extends to the sacred, with Quranic verses adorning her creations. A true testament to her versatility, she seamlessly combines engineering expertise with artistic finesse. Hailing from Srinagar, Saiqa pursued her engineering studies in Punjab, followed by a Master in Business Administration.

Juggling professional commitments and motherhood, Saiqa is a testament to effective time management, dedicating herself not only to her career but also nurturing her artistic prowess. Despite her untraditional path, Saiqa has earned accolades in various local and national exhibitions, where her work garnered admiration and recognition.

Her artistic endeavors have transcended the confines of exhibitions, as she now bestows her calligraphy as esteemed gifts, a testament to the impact of her work. For Saiqa Rasheed, art is not just a visual spectacle but a means to effectively convey messages. According to her, the language of colors and strokes resonates more profoundly, making communication both easy and impactful.

As the artistic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir evolves, women like Saiqa Rasheed stand as torchbearers, contributing to the rich tapestry of arts and crafts. However, recognizing and encouraging such talents at both individual and collective levels becomes crucial to further empower these gifted women on their artistic journeys.