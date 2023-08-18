KASHMIR ARTISANS HAPPY AS GOVT NOTIFIES 21 MORE HANDICRAFTS

Srinagar: The decision to declare 21 more crafts from Kashmir as "notified handicrafts" thereby acknowledging the skills of the artisans have left people associated with these crafts extremely happy. The handicrafts of Kashmir have a traditional value that holds the ethnicity of the region. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been demanding for notification of these crafts since long.

The notification of the crafts would provide the artisans a sense of pride and identity. Now, artisans can register themselves with the Department of Handicrafts and Handlooms, which will ensure preservation and protection of these traditional skills from getting lost over time. Also, registration of the artisans will lead to a documentation of their knowledge and skills along with ensuring that their techniques and crafts are preserved for the future generations.

These artisans will gain access to various government assistance programs thereby aiding in their empowerment as well as exposing them to a wider range of audience where they can exhibit their products, participate in trade fairs and cultural events. They can promote and sell their handicrafts to a larger number of people.

Training is also being provided to many women to improve their employability as well as make them empowered to start their own business. "We are thankful to the government for notifying the handicrafts. After being trained, we can now set up our own units. In this way we can provide employment to the rest of the people. So long, the department used to provide us training but we could not use our skills to earn a living. But, now we can gain benefits from the government schemes as well as start our own business," said a woman.

Notably, the crafts that have been notified are namely staple embroidery, sozni embroidery, paper pulp, khatamband, katas, kharandi, glazed pottery, calligraphy and others. Along with the 21 crafts of Kashmir, there are 10 crafts of Jammu that have been notified.

Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Kashmir expressed satisfaction at the inclusion of these handicrafts as notified crafts under the Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Quality Control Act, 1978 and said that this will cater to the demands of a large sector of artisans associated with these handicrafts.

Abdul Hameed, a training officer in the Handicrafts Department said that the initiative will give recognition to the craftsmanship of Kashmir and they can seek help from the department to start their own units.