Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested two militants linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession in Baramulla.

An official said that on September 21, police in north Kashmir's Baramulla came to know through reliable sources that one individual Yaseen Ahmad Shah son of Tariq Ahmad resident of Janbazpora Baramulla was missing from his home and had joined the proscribed terror outfit TRF, believed to be an offshoot of Pakistan-based LeT.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and the investigation was taken up, the official said. "On receipt of this information, based on human and technical intelligence, a joint team of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF during MVCP checking at Tapper Pattan apprehended the said terrorist. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 8 live rounds were recovered from his possession," the official said.

During questioning, the arrested militant, as per the police official, disclosed the name of his other associate Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, a resident of Takiya Wagoora. Accordingly, joint parties of Baramulla Police, Army and CAPF raided his residence and subsequently arrested him. "Upon his disclosure, two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession," the official said.

He added that on Saturday, during further interrogation of Yaseen Shah and on his disclosure, one pistol, one pistol magazine and eight live rounds were also recovered from his house at Janbazpora.