JK TRF TERRORIST KILLED IN ENCOUNTER WITH KASHMIR POLICE ARMY JOINT OPERATION IN SHOPIAN

Shopian: Police said a terrorist who has been affiliated to a proscribed terror outfit was killed in an encounter jointly carried out by the Kashmir Police and the Army. The terrorist, according to police, has been associated with The Resistance Front (TRF).

"One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit TRF neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on, "Kashmir Zone Police revealed Thursday in a one line statement posted in X, formerly known as Twitter.