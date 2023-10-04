Anantnag (J&K): Suspected militants fired at a class 12 student injuring him grievously in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as Sahil Bashir, 17, a resident of Wanihama area of the South Kashmir district. As per the local inputs, the youth was shot in his neck. Soon after the attack, locals rushed him to the Government Medical College in Anantnag from where doctors referred him to Srinagar for further treatment given his condition.

"Terrorists fired upon one person namely Sahil Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ah Dar resident of Wanihama in Anantnag district. The injured person is being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).