J&K: Teenager critically injured in militant attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag
Published: 38 minutes ago
Anantnag (J&K): Suspected militants fired at a class 12 student injuring him grievously in south Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday evening.
The victim was identified as Sahil Bashir, 17, a resident of Wanihama area of the South Kashmir district. As per the local inputs, the youth was shot in his neck. Soon after the attack, locals rushed him to the Government Medical College in Anantnag from where doctors referred him to Srinagar for further treatment given his condition.
"Terrorists fired upon one person namely Sahil Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ah Dar resident of Wanihama in Anantnag district. The injured person is being shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Immediately after the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces cordoned off the entire area and a large-scale search was launched to nab the attackers. Earlier in the day in the nearby Kulgam district, security forces killed two local militants in a gunfight. The police identified the two slain militants as Basit Amin Bhat of Frisal and Saqib Ahmad Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam. Police said the two were linked with Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit. "Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK rifles recovered," Kashmir Zone Police posted quoting ADGP Kashmir.