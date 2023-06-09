JK POLICE ATTACH 125 PROPERTIES OF BANNED JEI IN KASHMIR

Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir The Jammu and Kashmir police attached 125 properties including buildings and land of banned JammateIslami at 85 places in its continuing crackdown against the largest religious organisation According to reports police said 125 immovable properties land and buildings at 83 locations after being identified as used for the purpose of Jel JamaateIslami and found to be the proceed of terrorism in other terrorismrelated investigations by the State Investigation Agency SIA and executive wing of the Jammu amp Kashmir police have been attached under Sections 8 and 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention ActJeI was banned on February 28 2019 by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act following a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy on Jammu Srinagar national highway on February 14 2019 in Pulwama In this attack 40 CRPF personnel were killed and dozens injured Following the attack which was carried out by a local militant Adil Dar of JaisheMuhammad security forces launched a major crackdown on militants separatists and religious organisationsAlso read JampK Separatist Geelani s house among other JeI properties seized under UAPAThe police said these organisations helped separatists and militant activities by funding and supporting them However the religious organisation refuted these allegations Last month property held by or linked to banned JamaateIslami worth Rs 3 crore approx in Jammu and Kashmir has been sealed to dismantle the ecosystem of antinational elements and terror networks hostile to India s national security The property is a shopping complex comprising 20 shops along with appurtenant land falling under survey number 29902666270 and survey number 35512979263 has been sealed and entryusage barred has been prohibited read an official statement With Agency Inputs