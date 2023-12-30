Srinagar (J&K): In a dramatic turn of events, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, accompanied by her supporters, staged a sit-in protest on the Rajouri-Poonch highway on Saturday. The move came after Mehbooba was denied permission by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to visit Topa Peer (Bufliaz) in Poonch.

Mehbooba's intended purpose for the visit was to offer condolences to the families of civilians who died allegedly in Army custody earlier this month. Authorities refused Mufti's entry, leading to a determined stand on the highway.

During her sit-in, Mehbooba asserted that she would not retreat even if it meant spending the entire night on the highway. Frustration marked her statements as she accused the administration of adopting a "discriminatory" stance, highlighting the inconsistency in treatment compared to other party leaders who were allowed similar visits without hindrance.

Addressing the media, Mehbooba questioned the administration's motives, stating, "I don't know why the administration is so afraid of me? No security issues, still I'm not allowed. Transport is moving, leaders are meeting relatives, only I am being stopped, probably because their (security agencies) secrets will be public."

She went on to make serious allegations against the Army, claiming, "I have heard that the army has tortured men as well as women there. They have also been intimidated." The administration has yet to provide any explanation for restricting the former J&K Chief Minister's travel to Poonch.

This incident follows a previous restriction on Mehbooba's movement when she was prevented from going to Poonch last week and placed under house arrest in Srinagar. The move came in response to reports of three civilians being killed during military custody in the Bufliaz area of Poonch.