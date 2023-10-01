Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Sunday ordered the suspension of two police officers including DySP Adil Mushtaq Sheikh, who was recently arrested in a corruption case and additional superintendent of police Budgam Gowhar Ahmad Khan.

J&K home department's Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal on Sunday issued an order directing the suspension of Adil Sheikh. "DySP Adil Mushtaq shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from September 21, the day he was arrested in case FIR No. 149/2023 under sections 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of IPC in Police Station Nowgam," the order states.

The police has constituted a five member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Superintendent of Police, South City to probe the Adil Mushtaq case. The DySP has been attached with Zonal Police Headquarters Kashmir, during the period of suspension. In another order, the administration ordered the suspension of Additional Superintendent of Police Budgam Gowhar Ahmad Khan with immediate effect.