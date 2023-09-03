Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration has revoked the suspension of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a lecturer of political science, who recently appeared in the Supreme Court to argue against the abrogation of Article 370.

Bhat appeared on August 23 and was suspended two days later by the L-G administration. Alok Alok Kumar, principal secretary to the J&K government for school education, has issued an order and withdrawn Bhat's suspension.

"Having regard to the attending circumstances and after careful deliberation, the government order No. 251-JK Edu of 2023 dated 25 August 2023 is withdrawn forthwith." Bhat has been asked to join his duties. Kumar had issued an order on 25 August regarding Bhat's suspension.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, senior lecturer, political science, presently posted at Government Higher Secondary School, Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for violation of provisions of J&K CSR, Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (conduct) Rules,1971,” the order read.

His suspension evoked criticism by the Supreme Court five-judge bench which is hearing Article 370 petitions. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had raised his suspension issue before the bench of the top court. The CJI then told Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, “Just see what has happened. Somebody who appears in this court is suspended. Have a look into it. Just talk to the Lieutenant Governor.”

Also read: Article 370 hearing: Centre gives no timeframe for J&K statehood restoration, says ready for elections anytime