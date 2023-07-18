Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday sacked three government employees on the charge of having "links with militants''. The administration has also constituted a high-level committee to verify the service records of those employees whose "initial appointment orders are not available."

According to official sources, a large number of employees have failed to upload their initial appointment orders on the Jammu Kashmir Human Resource Management System (HRMS). This portal was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in October last year for mandatory registration of all its employees.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department on Tuesday, the committee will scrutinize the entries in the service book of such employees, whose initial appointment orders are not available.

Sources also said that "52 government employees have been sacked so far to eradicate the ecosystem of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. The administration currently has a list of 32 people who have "Cases of connivance with militant outfits and promoting separatism have been registered. Evidence is being collected against them."

They further said, "As soon as the dossier is ready, an order for their dismissal will be issued. After the abrogation of Article 370, the centre has started to dismantle the ecosystem of militancy." Talking about such operations in the past, the source said, "Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha took over the command of the state in August 2020 and since then has started taking action against the militancy ecosystem. Under the zero tolerance policy, the administration has started confiscating properties belonging to militants and separatists. Employees following the agenda of militants and separatists have also been identified."

"Their (militants) residences were bulldozed. An Interpol notice was issued against 36 militants in Kishtwar who are running a network from Pakistan in the Chenab valley. The raids were carried out," they added.

