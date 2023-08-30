JANDK WOMEN IN BARAMULLA PREPARE RAKHIS FOR SOLDIERS DEPLOYED IN BORDER AREAS

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, women in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir prepared Rakhis for soldiers. The women participated in the “Thanks Jawan” campaign and prepared Rakhis for security forces. “A campaign named “Thanks Jawan” was started. We were taught to prepare Rakhi. We have made Rakhis for those who are there in the border areas for us. This is a small gratitude from our side,” said a local.

Another local said, “We have been preparing Rakhis for the last eight days. These are for our soldier brothers who are there on the borders for us.”

In Srinagar far away from their siblings on Raksha Bandhan, the security personnel posted on the frontiers got a taste of sibling love on Wednesday as local schoolgirls tied rakhis on their hands in a show of gratitude for the services they render to ensure civilian protection."In the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, schoolgirls were pictured tying rakhis on the hands of Indian Army jawans. They were even seen applying 'tilak' on their foreheads and offering prayers for them".

"They are here to protect us. So I felt it was my responsibility to acknowledge their services and do our sibling duty for them. We believe that the rakhis we tied on their hands will protect them," a schoolgirl told ANI."The purpose of our visit was to ensure that the jawans posted on the borders, far away from their homes and loved ones, do not feel left out of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. We are here as their sisters. We prayed to the Almighty to keep them safe," Geeta Devi, the local sarpanch, who organized the Raksha Bandhan celebrations with the forces, told ANI.

At the international border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a group of schoolchildren. The schoolgirls, clad in their best and brightest, were seen tying the sacred thread of sibling love and bonding on the hands of the BSF personnel. Also, in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, a group of schoolgirls came forward and celebrated Raksha Bandhan with jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). They celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the personnel, following time-tested rituals, and also exchanged sweets with them. (ANI)

