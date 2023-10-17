Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway NH-44 was closed in Ramban district of the union territory following heavy landslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rains in the region since Monday, officials said on Tuesday morning. Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Zia while confirming the development on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, “Highway update: NH-44 blocked at Dhalwas and Cafeteria Morh due to landslides/ shooting stones, following heavy rains. Road clearance works in progress. Check TCUs for updates”.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police too took to X to update about the traffic updates along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. “Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at Cafeteria, Ramban. Commuters are advised to take journey on NH-44 after confirmation from TCUs(Traffic Control Units),” a spokesman for the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police wrote in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving intermittent heavy rains since Monday as already predicted by the local Meteorological Department. On Saturday Oct 14, the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley received a fresh blanket of snow, while plains received rainfall, leading to a significant drop in the maximum temperatures in the valley.

The higher reaches of Gurez Valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district including Razdan Pass experienced fresh snowfall on Saturday. On Monday, the Mughal road connecting Kashmir valley in south's Shopian with Poonch-Rajouri districts of Jammu too received fresh snowfall at Pir Ki Gali in Shopian prompting authorities to close the road as a precautionary measure.