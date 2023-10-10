Srinagar: Two militants of a proscribed terror organisation were killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

In a quote post in X, Kashmir Zone Police said two militants of Lashkar-e- Taiba(LeT) were killed in an encounter with police. It also said

"Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the department posted on X earlier.

The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there.