Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A Kanpur-based Army jawan was martyred in Jammu and Kashmir during the Poonch terrorist attack on Friday. The martyred has been identified as Karan, a resident of Chaubepur.

His identity was confirmed by the Chaubepur police in-charge Sanjay Pandey. The victim's vehicle was attacked by the terrorists while driving. According to the sources, Karan, was the son of farmer Balak Singh Yadav, who joined the Indian Army in 2013.

At least five soldiers have died in the attack. Moreover, the terrorists also took to social media to post pictures from the attack site and showcased the usage of sophisticated US-made M4 carbine assault rifles. Sources said his motral remains will soon reach his residence in the district.