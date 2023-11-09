Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel has been injured in an unprovoked firing by the Pakistani Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district on early Thursday, a senior official said.

According to sources, the shootout targeting Border Outposts in the district is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by the Pakistani Rangers along the IB on the Jammu frontier.

One of the BSF personnel posted there suffered bullet injuries and was evacuated to a local hospital, the official said.

The injured personnel was later moved to the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu.

"During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops," the BSF said in a statement.

Ramgarh Community Health Centre Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Lakhwinder Singh said one BSF jawan was injured in Pakistani firing and reported to the centre for treatment around 1 am, PTI reported.

Villager Mohan Singh Bhatti of Jerda said the firing started around 12.20 am and later escalated into big shelling. "A fear psychosis is prevailing along IB due to firing and shelling," he said.

