Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As temperature continued to remain several degrees below the freezing point across the valley on Friday, dense fog engulfed most of the areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius while Budgam, Ganderbal, and Bandipora experienced the coldest night of the season.

According to the Meteorological Department, Budgam and Ganderbal in central Kashmir and Bandipora district in north Kashmir experienced the coldest night on Thursday with the temperature remaining at minus 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Anantnag district recorded minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, Shopian had minus 6.4, Pulwama minus 6.3, and Pahalgam minus 5.4 degrees Celsius. Kokarnag and Gulmarg recorded minus 2.6 and minus 2.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Qazigund recorded minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara and Kulgam recorded minus 4.0 and minus 2.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Similarly, Baramulla was shivering at minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the temperature remained above freezing point in most parts of Jammu province. The lowest temperature in Jammu province was recorded at Banihal as mercury dipped to minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature last night in the winter capital Jammu was 8.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 7.8 degrees Celsius, Kathua 9.4 degrees Celsius, and Batote 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The coldest night in Jammu province after Banihal was experienced at Bhaderwah with night temperature at 1.0 degrees Celsius. Udhampur, Ramban, Reasi, and Samba recorded 6.2, 2.9, 7.0 and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively.