Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The exquisite Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, nestled in the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, on Saturday earned a prestigious spot in the World Book of Records (London). This coveted recognition hails the garden as Asia’s largest tulip paradise, adorned with a breathtaking array of 1.5 million tulip bulbs, representing a stunning ensemble of 68 distinctive tulip varieties.

In a formal ceremony held at the Tulip Garden, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad was honoured with the certification by the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of World Book of Records (London), Santosh Shukla.

Also read: Tourists jubilant as LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Asia's largest Tulip garden in Srinagar

Editor of World Book of Records (London), Dilip N Pandit, Director Floriculture Kashmir, other officers and gardening staff were also present on the occasion. Speaking about this remarkable accolade, the Commissioner Secretary, expressed his profound gratitude to the World Book of Records (London) team for acknowledging the magnificence of Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

He deemed this recognition as a monumental achievement, one that would not only elevate the stature of Srinagar’s floral treasure but also contribute to the growth of the local economy in the serene valleys of Kashmir. He said the inclusion in the World Book of Records is not only a recognition of Srinagar’s blossoming gem but also a celebration of the enchanting bond between humanity and nature.

President and CEO of the World Book of Records, Santosh Shukla, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Central Working Committee of the organization for the feat. He added that this recognition underscores the unparalleled beauty and magnificence of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, positioning it as a symbol of nature’s splendour and human ingenuity.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, affectionately known for its breathtaking vista, not only boasts a splendid collection of tulips but also serves as a haven for a myriad of flower species. Delicate Daffodils, fragrant Hyacinths, resplendent Roses, charming Ranunculi, vibrant Muscaria, and enchanting Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating an enchanting tapestry of colours and fragrances.

Also read: Spring blooms boost Kashmir tourism, nearly 1.80 lakh footfall in March