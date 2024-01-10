JAMMU AND KASHMIR SET FOR ASSEMBLY PANCHAYAT POLLS AFTER LOK SABHA ELECTIONS

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness elections to panchayats, urban local bodies and the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly after the general elections in the first quarter of this year.

The last Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014. The election for the local bodies became necessary after the five-year term of 4,892 elected village panchayats ended on Tuesday. The State Election Commission in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday announced that a special campaign for the annual summary revision of panchayat electoral rolls will be launched on January 15.

State Election Commissioner B R Sharma said the campaign aims to include eligible individuals, particularly those who attained the age of 18 by January 1, 2024, in the electoral rolls. "The State Election Commission will run a special campaign to undertake annual summary revision of panchayat electoral rolls. This is to enroll boys and girls, who will turn 18 years (old)... on January 1, 2024 in panchayat rolls," Sharma said.

He said the campaign will commence on January 15 and run until February 5. As part of the campaign, four camps will be held on January 27 and 28, and February 3 and 4. The revised electoral rolls will be published on February 26, he added.

Emphasising the importance of participation in the electoral process, Sharma appealed to those eligible to register themselves and exercise their right to vote. Earlier, the Supreme Court set a deadline of September 2024 for the assembly polls while delivering its judgment on the Constitutional validity of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

BJP defers panchayat polls, alleges Congress

Meanwhile, the Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of deliberately delaying panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir as the party fears defeat in the polls.

The Congress also alleged that the delay in elections has led to the collapse of the Panchayati Raj system in the Union Territory. "Panchayati Raj system has collapsed today due to expiring of terms of panchayats in J-K. The BJP has deliberately delayed the panchayat elections due to fear of defeat," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.