Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): A retired police officer was shot dead by unidentified militants in Baramulla district of the Kashmir Valley on Sunday morning. Police said that militants killed Muhammad Shafi Mir, a former SP, when he was offering azan (call for prayers) in a mosque in Sheeri, Gantmulla of Baramulla district.

Mir, 68 had joined the department as sub inspector and got promoted as superintendent of police. He is survived by two sons and a daughter, all of whom are married.

"Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri in Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been cordoned off," police said in a brief statement on X.

Relatives of the deceased officer said that since his retirement, Mir offered azan at the mosque five times a day. They added that on Sunday dawn he was inside the mosque reading azan, when unidentified militants fired at him.

"His body has been taken for medico-legal formalities; he will get laid to rest today after completion of these formalities," they said.

Today's attack is the fourth such assault on cops who are off duty or on leave. A police inspector Masroor Ali was killed in October in Srinagar's Eidgah when he was not on duty.