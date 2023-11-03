JAMMU AND KASHMIR HIGH COURT ACQUITS TEACHER CONVICTED OF RAPING STUDENT

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday acquitted a teacher convicted of 20 years of jail for raping his student, saying the prosecution has failed to prove his guilt. Muhammad Maqbool Ganaie, a teacher of a government school in the Shopian district of the Kashmir Valley, was convicted by the District and Sessions Judge of Shopian in September 2022 on charges of raping his student in 2015. He was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and was imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.