JAMMU AND KASHMIR DIRECTOR AGRICULTURE LEADS THE ENFORCEMENT FLYING SQUAD SEIZES SAFFRON CORMS AT AIR CARGO

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Kashmir agricultural director along with a team of officers, including the Assistant Director of Law Enforcement Srinagar and Law Enforcement seized saffron corms, which were being transported through the Air Cargo here, officials said on Tuesday.

"Acting on specific inputs regarding the export of saffron corms outside the Kashmir valley, the team seized saffron corms, which were being transported through Air Cargo Srinagar. Besides the team was accompanied by Irshad Asadullah Jan,(JKAS), a state taxes officer, other officers from the state taxes Department, and officers from central enforcement, Srinagar (airport wing) including Peervaseem(Sr. STI ), Nayeem Ahmad Mir (Inspector), Muzamil Ahmad (sub-inspector), Mir Mushtaq (sub-inspector), Mir Mashkoor and Assadullh Bhat (head guard)," an official release stated.

"The saffron corms seized were immediately taken into custody by the department and proceedings under the relevant sections of the act shall be followed strictly in this regard," added the release.

Kashmir Valley is known for its saffron and the spice is available at varied prices across the Valley. A large number of tourists, who visit the Valley, buy saffron, which is one of the best in India. Saffron is used in different food items, especially sweets.

