Cops seize 22 kg 'heroin like substance' recovered in Rajouri

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted an inter-state narcotics peddling racket in Rajouri and arrested two Punjab-based peddlers and recovered around 22 kilograms of 'heroin-like substance' having high monetary value in the market.

The arrest has been made in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district and investigation into forward and backward linkages of the case has been set into motion, senior Superintendent of Police of Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said. He also said acting on a specific intelligence input, police arrested two suspects, who were travelling from Rajouri towards Jammu in a vehicle in late evening hours on Wednesday. Alert police teams were put on alert across the district and existing nakas were strengthened to intercept them while some mobile MCVPs were also established.

The SSP further said on Wednesday at around 09:30 pm, a vehicle bearing registration number JK01AB 5470 was intercepted on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway during police naka near ITI Sunderbani. The arrested persons have been identified as Onkar Singh son of Karam Singh resident of village Talmandi Barth of Gurdaspur district and Shamsher Singh of Barthmal village of the same district.

Singh said, "Further investigation into the matter is going. More arrests in the case are expected during the course of investigation." He termed this as a major success in anti-narcotics front and added that narco-terror angle is also being probed. The arrest of these two peddlers has been made by a police team headed by SHO Sunderbani Deepak Pathania under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Tusif Ahmed and Additional SP Nowshera Mohd Rafi Giri.