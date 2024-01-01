Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Nestled between the picturesque Dal Lake and the majestic Zabarwan hills, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden here is gearing up for a spectacular showcase of colorful flowers in the upcoming season. Officials have announced that the garden, Asia's largest of its kind, will boast the first-ever blossoming of a staggering 17 lakh tulip bulbs, including five new varieties.

In an effort to enhance the visual feast for visitors, the garden has expanded its collection to feature a total of 73 varieties, up from the 68 showcased in the previous season. The man behind the bloom, Javaid Masood, the garden's in-charge, shared that the preparations for the upcoming season have been completed, despite facing delays in the delivery of bulbs from the Netherlands, extending the work period to mid-December.

"Unlike past years, a delivery from Holland (The Netherlands) got delayed this year, thus the work time got prolonged to mid-December," Masood explained. He reassured that despite the delay, the Tulip Garden, recently inducted into the World Book of Records, will be in full bloom with 17 lakh tulips, creating a breathtaking display for visitors.

Masood highlighted that the garden's transformation involved the dedicated efforts of approximately a hundred workers, including staff and gardeners, emphasising that the project has been successfully completed. The Tulip Garden, established in 2007, aims to promote tourism and floriculture in the Kashmir Valley. Its unique terrace design spanning over 30 hectares across seven terraces adds to the charm of this natural wonder.

"The inauguration of the Tulip Garden signifies the start of the new tourism season in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the garden saw a greater number of visitors than ever before in the previous season, we expect that figure to continue to climb," Masood said.

"Prior to the establishment of the Tulip Garden in Srinagar, there weren't many tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir during the spring. However, as time has gone on, the number of visitors has increased year by year, and this year is no exception," he added.