JAMMU AND KASHMIR ANOTHER MILITANT ATTACK IN BORDER DISTRICT POONCH

Poonch: Militants fired at the vehicle of the Army's Chief Administrative Officer in Khanetar, Poonch district this evening, sources said. This attack took place within a day after the Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that the situation was under control in Poonch and Rajouri but sensitive.

This attack prompted the soldiers to fire back at the terrorists. No casualties or injuries have been reported. This is the second terror attack on the Army in this region in a few weeks. This comes after an ambush in Dera Ki Gali, Rajouri, which left five soldiers injured and four soldiers dead. The attack that happened this evening was 40 km away in the Khanetar district of Poonch.

Sources have confirmed two rounds of firing from a hilltop which damaged the vehicle of the Army's Chief Administrative Officer. As per official data, 35-plus soldiers have been killed in these areas in the past two years due to such attacks by terrorists.