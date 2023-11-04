JAMMU ADMINISTRATION BANS USE AND SALE OF CRACKERS WITHIN THE FIVE KM RADIUS OF INTERNATIONAL BORDER

Jammu & Kashmir: The use and sale of firecrackers within the five-kilometre radius of the international border (IB) have been banned by the administration in the Jammu district. The ban was clamped in response to the concerns about cross-border firing in the Jammu sector of the international border as well as the line of control (LoC).

Jammu's additional deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh has issued an order in this regard stating that widespread use of fireworks was noticed, especially during the wedding season, near the international border, leading to confusion among security forces and residents about cross-border aggression.

"The bursting of firecrackers during the wedding and festival seasons often creates misunderstanding or confusion of cross-border firing among the security forces. The decision was taken to prevent any chaotic situation arising out of the bursting of firecrackers — among the local rural population and security forces alike. Those who will violate the norms will be dealt with firmly," the Commissioner said.

These restrictions were imposed as the Diwali and wedding seasons were approaching. The recent cross-border firing from the Pakistani side on October 17 and October 26 prompted the administration to take precautionary steps. Announcements were made through loudspeakers fitted on police vehicles asking people living in bordering areas along IB in Arnia and RS Pura. The residents were told to avoid the sale and use of firecrackers on the Line of Control (LoC).