Srinagar: Former Indian cricketers Ajay Jadeja, Ajit Agarkar and Yuvraj Singh left for Delhi after enjoying a weekend at Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar. During their stay, they met Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and also enjoyed the scenic beauty of the city.

In a video, shared by the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department, the players are seen playing Golf at Srinagar's Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC). The former Indian cricketers have also praised the beauty and hospitality of Jammu and Kashmir. "No doubt Kashmir is paradise on earth. I have been playing golf across the globe, but there is no better course than this (RSGC) course," Jadeja said.

He further said, "There is of course natural beauty here, but the people here have always given me love and warmth. "Yuvraj and Agarkar have never been here before, but today they came. And I feel they will be making rounds here every month to play here. They never believed Srinagar could have such a beautiful gold course," he added.

Also read: Chennai Open golf championship from Tuesday

Agarkar also echoed Jadeja's thoughts and said, "I have played at several places, but this golf course is the best." "We were planning for a trip to Kashmir for a long time, but never got a chance...finally it happened and I am very happy," he added. Meanwhile, Southpaw Yuvraj Singh was also seen taking selfies and videos of the course in the video.

Interestingly, Jadeja has scored 7,677 runs at an average of 37.5 in 196 one-day internationals (ODIs) while Yuvraj Singh has scored 8,701 runs at an average of 36.5 in 304 ODIs. While Agarkar has taken 288 wickets in 191 ODIs with 6/42 being his best figure.