Budgam Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday detained two persons after firing aerial warning shots over a “suspicious activity in central Kashmir s Budgam district officials said A spokesman for Budgam Police said that during the night patrol near court complex Budgam police party spotted a parked Wagon R vehicle and observed some suspicious activity inside “When they approached the vehicle the individuals attempted to flee and the patrolling team discharged warning shots in air the police spokesman said “It was later determined that both individuals were inebriated Both have been detained for medicolegal formalities and cognizance taken he added The identity of the detained persons was not immediately known Also read Militant killed in encounter in JK s Budgam another arrestedThe gunshots heard around 10 pm on Wednesday night created panic among the locals amid speculations that a gunfight might have erupted between the security forces and militants in the area However the police statement ruling out any encounter put all those speculations to rest Budgam district in central Kashmir has been relatively calm as far as militancy is concerned as compared to south Kashmir districts which have been hotbeds of militancy over the years Pertinently earlier in the day the Budgam Police arrested two Drug Peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession in the central Kashmir district Pertinently in Aug 2022 Jammu and Kashmir police arrested two youth allegedly involved in a grenade blast at Gopalpora area of Badgam district on Independence Day that year in which a man belonging to a minority community was injured