Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old boy was stabbed by two teenagers at a Government Polytechnic College in Bemina area of Srinagar on Tuesday, police said. Police have arrested the accused duo in the stabbing incident. A spokesman for the District Police Srinagar while confirming the incident said that the two accused namely Abrar Shabir, son of Shabir Dar, a resident of Chadoora area of Budgam district and Rahil Ali, son of Ali Mohd Pehloo, a resident of Dalgate in Srinagar stabbed the polytechnic student with a sharp edged weapon.

The accused have been arrested for assaulting and injuring the polytechnic student even as a case under FIR No. 89/2023 has been registered in Bemina Police Station under relevant sections of law. Police said that the weapon of offence has also been recovered. According to local inputs, the victim student hailing from Sopore area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir was stabbed and injured in his chest, lower back and head after an altercation broke out in the college premises leaving him in a pool of blood.

The teenage boy was soon evacuated from the site and taken to nearby JVC Hospital Bemina for treatment. The condition of the boy is said to be stable at the hospital. Pertinently, the incident comes over a month after the district administration Srinagar banned sharp edged weapons amid rising cases of stabbings in the district of late.

In an order issued on July 21, the District Administration Srinagar had banned all sharp-edged weapons other than those used for domestic/agricultural/industrial/scientific purposes in in view of the recent stabbing incidents. The ban came after Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar reported multiple incidents of stabbing/attacks using sharp edged weapons in District Srinagar during the past few months.

Several stabbing incidents have been reported in Qamarwari, Bemina, Kralpora, Batmaloo, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, Rambagh areas of District Srinagar in the past four months.