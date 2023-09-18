Kokernag, Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The anti-militancy operation in Gadole forest area in Kokernag Anantnag in south Kashmir in which four security personnel including three top officers were killed entered sixth day on Monday. Security forces have recovered a charred body from the site of the encounter which is believed to be that of one of the militants.

An army spokesman said, ''Security forces believe that the charred body belongs to the militant, supported by clothing patterns and other evidence, which is why a DNA test is underway. Simultaneously, efforts are being made to locate the body of the soldier, identified via drone in a separate location, along with pursuit of the second militant.

Also read: Encounter in Anantnag's Gadole forest area in J&K continues for fifth day

The Kokernag operation stands out as one of the most technologically advanced operation of our time,'' said the Army spokesman. At least four security personnel including three top officers have been killed in the encounter which began on Wednesday. Pertinently, on Wednesday, security forces launched a massive cordon and search operation in the Gadole woods of Kokernag after receiving a tip-off about the hideout of militants in the area.

The operation was launched by the joint forces of Army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police. As the joint teams of the security forces approached the suspected area, the hiding militants ambushed the searching party opening heavy gunfire. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Donchak and Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Bhat were killed in the militant fire.

On Friday, another army soldier who was injured in the gunfire succumbed to his injuries taking the number of persons killed in the encounter to four. Northern Army commander Lt Gen Dwivedi on Saturday visited the site of the gunfight to take stock of the operational preparedness. Sources said that hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower in the operation.