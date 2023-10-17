Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): The throat-slit bodies of a husband and wife were found under mysterious circumstances in Kandi area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, local inputs said. The police recovered the bodies and started legal proceedings into the matter. According to reports, a commotion erupted in Bagla village of Kandi area of Rajouri on Tuesday when the throat-slit bodies of a husband and wife were recovered from a residential hut in the area.

According to the details, 55-year-old Muhammad Azim son of Muhammad Khan and his 50-year-old wife Gulzar Begum, resident of Kandi, were in their dhok (seasonal house) with their property and cattle, and today they were found dead in their dhok in a mysterious state. It is learned that local people informed the police about this after which a high-level police team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody and shifted them to the hospital for post-mortem.

A senior police officer said that during the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the husband and wife were killed in a sensational manner. He said that this is a heinous incident and those involved will not be spared in any case. Sources said that SSP Rajouri has formed a special investigation team to bring the killers behind bars as soon as possible.