Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a proud moment for the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, Lolab Valley in north Kashmir's Kupwara district has been named the best offbeat destination by bagging gold in the Outlook Traveler Awards 2023, a top official said. Ladakh Union Territory has won the silver award in the Best Adventure Destination category.

The development was announced by Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Proud to announce that Lolab has won the Best Offbeat destination in India. J&K tourism is scaling new heights under the able guidance of Honourable Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha,” wrote Shah on X.

In the Outlook Traveler Awards announced at ITC Maurya on Dec 8, Lolab valley, the picturesque meadow in north Kashmir's Kupwara won gold while Anini in Arunachal Pradesh won silver medal for the best offbeat destination award. Among the wellness destinations in India, Rishikesh in Uttarakhand won the gold award while Kovalam in Kerala won silver.

Likewise in the category of Best Spiritual Destination, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh won the gold award while Jagannath Puri in Odisha won the silver award. Among the Best Wildlife Destination category, Gir National Park in Gujarat won gold while Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh and Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra were the joint silver award winners at the Outlook Traveler Awards 2023.

In the Best Adventure Destination category, Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh has won gold for Paragliding while Ladakh has bagged the silver award in the category for Chadar Trek.