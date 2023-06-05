Jammu: Saroj Bala, who lost her two sons in a terror attack in Rajouri attack on January 1, appealed to the government on Monday to deliver justice. She addressed a press conference in Jammu accompanied by Amandeep Singh, the chairperson of charitable organisation Humanity First. "I simply want justice for my children," Bala said.

She appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and ensure justice for her family. "Every time they eliminate a terrorist, they call me. But how can I identify the masked assailant who was dressed in army attire? I never saw his face, so how can I possibly identify him?" she said.

Bala's two sons -- Prince and Deepak -- were killed in the terrorist attack in Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Terrorists had struck Dhangri village on January 1 and targeted villagers and fled before planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). While five people were killed in the firing by terrorists, two others died in the IED explosion the next morning. As many as 14 villagers were injured in the twin attacks. Amandeep Singh said that even after the passage of six months, justice continues to elude this grieving mother. (PTI)