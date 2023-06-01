Samba/Jammu: Border Security Force troops fatally shot a suspected Pakistani intruder along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. According to officials, the incident took place near Mangu Chak Border outpost in Samba sector around 2.50 am.

"In the early hours today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB(international border) from Pakistan's side, in Samba area," a statement from the Border Security Force said. The BSF troops challenged the intruder soon after he was spotted. However, the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing. The force immediately opened fire and killed him as the deceased was perceived as a threat.

Sources said the BSF troops have launched a search operation along the international border in Samba sector as the intruder's body is lying in the forward area. BSF sources revealed that this was a second such incident along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu division in as many days.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army apprehended three persons who were carrying a huge consignment of narcotics, and arms and ammunition when they tried to cross over into the Indian side near the border fence in Khari area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. The terrorists were arrested after a brief exchange of fire and an Indian soldier suffered injuries in the firing.

