Srinagar The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday attached 17 properties of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali in a terror funding case the agency said Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik is currently undergoing life imprisonment in the caseThe NIA said the case relates to terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir carried out by proscribed ISIbacked organisations such as LashkareToiba LeT JKLF JaisheMohammad JeM and others These outfits were spreading terror and perpetrating violence in the Valley by promoting and conducting attacks on civilians and security forces it saidThe investigating agency said 17 properties belonging to financier of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir Watali in the Handwara area of Kupwara district were attached on the orders of Special NIA Court Patiala House under section 331 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA UAPA These banned terrorist groups were using the Hurriyat Conference which was formed in 1993 as a front for carrying out and supporting secessionist activities in Kashmir it saidInvestigations revealed that the secessionists arraigned as accused in the case including the Hurriyat had entered into a criminal conspiracy and adopted a strategy of instigating the general public to create a surcharged atmosphere in the Kashmir valley and also to resort to violence the NIA said Watali had been sending the funds raised by him from various sources to the Hurriyat leaders to promote the secessionism of JK from the Union of India it added Investigations have revealed that Watali was a hawala conduit who was receiving money from Amir of JammatudDawah and top commander of LashkareTaiba Hafiz Saeed a speciallydesignated global terrorist of the United States and a listed global terrorist of the UN the NIA said Saeed had masterminded the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacksWatali had received foreign remittances into his bank account running into crores between 2011 and 2013 from various sources Besides he had received foreign remittances in his proprietorship firm named Ms Trisson International Srinagar and unexplained remittances were also found in his NRE bank accounts the NIA said The investigating agency said Watali had shown the sale of a plot of land measuring 20 kanals purportedly owned by Watali s company Ms Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd to one Naval Kishore Kapoor a coaccused in the caseHowever it said the investigations found that neither Watali nor his abovementioned company was the owner of this plot of land in the revenue records Watali was arrested by the NIA in 2017 under various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA A trial court had in May last year framed charges against Watali and others in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 Watali was moved out of jail in February last year and placed under house arrest on medical groundsHe is presently facing trial before the Special NIA Court in Delhi Besides JKLF chief Malik 17 others including Saeed top commander of HizbulMujahideen Mohammad Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin were chargesheeted in the case which had been registered suo moto by the NIA on May 30 2017 Malik was convicted in all the charges against him and sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2022 PTI