Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the party incharges from 15 states at Raddison Blue hotel here In the meeting held for the first time outside Maharashtra Shinde on Sunday interacted with Shiv Sena incharges from states including Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Bihar and JharkhandHe also gave guidance to them on how Shiv Sena can be strengthened by reaching out to other states a statement said Since Shiv Sena has an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party at the central level and holds 13 seats in the Lok Sabha it was suggested in the meeting that Shiv Sena should expand the party with the BJP s help it saidThe state incharges were also granted an opportunity to present their views the statement said CM Shinde came to power in Maharashtra in 2022 by reestablishing an alliance with the BJP and will complete a year in office later this monthIn June 2022 Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government Later Election Commission allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow poll symbol to the Shindeled partyShinde along with his son and MP Shrikant Shinde called on Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Sunday during a visit to the union territory After the meeting Shinde said I had a courtesy meeting with JampK LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar today A lot of development and change has happened in JampK With this the number of tourists visiting the UT is also increasing I have requested the LG to facilitate us to construct a Maharashtra Sadan in JampK for tourists visiting from the state