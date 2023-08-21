Jammu: At least two Pakistani intruders were killed with the Army scuttling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, an official said. The bodies of the slain terrorists could not be retrieved as they managed to flee across the Line of Control (LoC) before succumbing to their injuries, suffered during a gunfight with the Army, according to an Indian Army spokesperson.

One AK-47 rifle, two magazines, 30 rounds, two hand grenades and some medicines of Pakistani origin were recovered from the scene of the gunfight in the Balakote sector, he said.

"Intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies and J-K Police revealed the presence of terrorists waiting to cross the Line of Control. Based on these inputs own surveillance grid was placed on heightened alert and multiple ambushes were sited at suitable locations," an official statement issued by PRO (Defence) said.

According to the official statement released, terrorists and troops of the Indian army were engaged in a fire resulting in the stoppage of further advancement of the movement of two terrorists.

"In the morning of 21 Aug, two terrorists were detected by alert troops to be making attempts to cross the Line of Control onto their own side making use of inclement weather, dense fog, thick foliage and undulating ground in Hamirpur area of Balakote Sector," an official statement said.

"As the terrorists approached their own ambush sites, they were challenged and then engaged with effective fire. This forced the terrorists to flee from the ambush site by making use of weather and ground conditions. However effective fire resulted in one terrorist falling down on the ground near the LC," it added.

"As per intelligence inputs the two terrorists who attempted to infiltrate were injured due to fire from own troops, but still managed to return across the Line of Control and later they succumbed to their injuries," an official statement said.