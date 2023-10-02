J-K: GOBARdhan project changing lives in border villages

R S Pura (Jammu): The GOBARdhan project, an initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission which aims to keep rural areas clean while generating biogas from cattle waste, is changing the lives of people in border villages here. Gagian, a village located in the border belt of R S Pura, is an example of this change where biogas is lighting up kitchens, replacing traditional wood-based fuels and curbing air pollution.

"A gobar gas plant has been set up in our hamlet. We are distributing biogas from this plant to 20 poor households. People provide the plant with cow dung and then use the biogas," Gagian Sarpanch Captain Hansraj told PTI. He said that a time schedule has been fixed for providing piped biogas to these houses. "In the morning it is provided for two hours from 6 am and again for the same time period from 4 pm," the sarpanch said.

Over 20 households comprising 130 people are getting biogas. The initiative is being praised by the people, who feel this will ensure a sustainable future by reducing emissions and promoting healthier surroundings. "There are various benefits of GOBARdhan. It keeps our compounds and village clean as every day we send cow dung to the plant. Earlier, we used to cook food using wood. Now, we are getting biogas totally free. It has curbed land and air pollution," Hina, a class 11 student, said.

The GOBARdhan initiative is also about creating high-value organic manure for farming, thus positively impacting village livelihoods and cleanliness. "The manure, which is a waste product coming out from a biogas plant, is sold to farmers to generate an economy for the village. It is a good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor people," villager Ashok Kumar said.

He said his village is clean and green because of this initiative. Captain Hansraj said the waste generated from the plant is used as manure by farmers. "It benefits the entire panchayat. Before this, people used to throw cow dung on roads and vacant spaces," he added. Three plants have been set up at Gagian, Jeora and Marh.