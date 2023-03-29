Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered probe into the aspects related to the visits of Gujarat conman to Kashmir. According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Rakesh Kumar Goyal, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry into the matter and conduct a detailed inquiry into all aspects.

Bidhuri has been directed to submit a detailed report on the lapses by the officers in the matter within a week. It is noteworthy that Kiran Patel, who hails from Gujarat, conned the Jammu and Kashmir administration by impersonating as the Additional Director (Strategy and Campaign) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.

During his repeated visits to the UT, the accused was provided Z Plus security and enjoyed various perks associated with such visits including stay at the luxurious Hotel Lalit in Srinagar even visiting the Line of Control in north Kashmir. Patel, however, turned out to be a con and was subsequently arrested by the police on Mar. 3.

A court in Srinagar on Friday Mar. 17 sent him to the Central Jail on judicial remand for 15 days. Several forgery cases were also registered against Kiran Patel by the Gujarat Police. The con has put the Jammu and Kashmir administration in the dock with questions being raised how the civil and police administration treated a conman like a VIP without checking his credentials.

Pulwama District Magistrate Baseerul Haq Chaudhary and SP Security Zulfiqar Chaudhary are under the scanner for hosting Patel in the valley.