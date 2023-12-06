Jammu: A hoax bomb threat call at Delhi Public School in Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday caused scare among the students and staff prompting security forces to launch a massive search operation inside the school premises, sources said. Police have registered a case against the unknown miscreants. According to the sources, an unknown caller made a call to the school staff that he had planted a bomb inside the premises of the school which created panic among the staff and students.

Following the bomb threat call, the staff immediately informed the police. After the school administration informed the police about bomb threat call the Bomb Disposal Squads alongside several contingents of security forces reached Delhi Public School, at residency road Jammu. A police spokesperson for the District Police Jammu said that the bomb threat call turned out to be a hoax as no explosive material was found during the search of the school premises.

In a post on X, the police spokesperson wrote, “Jammu Police acted swiftly on bomb threat by an unknown caller to one private school. Police conducted extensive search and sanitised area. The threat turned out to be hoax and FIR has been registered”. Pertinently, police in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday arrested an online fraudster from Ajmer district of Rajasthan for online cheating and extorting an amount of rupees more than 11 lakh from a Government teacher of District Doda.

“District Police Doda arrested an online fraudster namely Shahrukh Noor S/O Noor Mohd from Ajmer Rajasthan for online cheating and extorting an amount of rupees more than 11 Lacs from a Govt teacher of District Doda,” a police spokesperson said.